Swiss firm Oppidum unveils luxury bunkers for the 'most powerful individuals'

A Swiss firm is offering to construct super-luxurious underground bunkers for those wishing to live out a potential apocalypse in style.

Oppidum, a design and engineering company, have unveiled plans for their “L’Heritage” fortified underground residences, which, at $100m, are aimed at “the most powerful individuals in the world.”

The 1,000sqm structures are “optimised for super-luxury everyday lifestyle, while prepared for all surface threats,” featuring glitzy interiors, a swimming pool, and even an inner garden.

