Universal Studios Hollywood confirms opening date for Super Nintendo World

Universal Studios Hollywood has confirmed that a Super Nintendo World will open in the US, following the opening of the popular park in Japan.

The hotly-anticipated theme park will have just one ride when it first opens its doors - “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge”, which will combine augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology.

Unlike the Japanese park, the Yoshi’s Adventure train ride will not be coming to the US.

An opening date has been set for 17 February 2023.

