Record-breaking ‘vampire’ gathering at Whitby Abbey marks 125 years of Dracula

Whitby Abbey celebrated the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker’s Dracula by breaking the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires.

A total of 1,369 people attended the event in North Yorkshire on Thursday evening (26 May) to play the ghoulish characters, breaking the previous record of 1,039 set in Doswell, Virginia, in 2011.

To break the record, the “vampires” needed to stand together for five minutes, while adhering to a “strict criteria” of dress, which included capes and fangs.

