Puffins take in the sun on Saltee Islands as Ireland basks in warm weather

Puffins have been filmed taking in the sun on the Saltee Islands, located five kilometres off the coast of County Wexford, Ireland.

Amateur photographers took the Saltee Island ferry and an inflatable rib to capture footage of the birds.

Some are seen cleaning their feathers, while others were spotted with food in their mouths.

While Ireland’s puffin population may appear to be thriving, more research is needed to assess how they are breeding, experts say.

According to the last available figures, there are an estimated 21,000 pairs of puffins in Ireland, which can mostly be seen along its west coast.