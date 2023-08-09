A woman has transformed her apartment into a clinic for sick and injured hummingbirds after she was forced to sell her own boutique business when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Catia Lattouf turned her home in Mexico City’s Polanco neighbourhood into a sanctuary for the birds, about 60 of which currently flit around.

Lattouf began caring for the birds a year after surviving colon cancer in 2011. It started with one hummingbird that had an eye injured by another bird.

This helped pull Lattouf out of the sadness and loneliness she had experienced after her husband’s death in 2009.