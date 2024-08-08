A bison herd stampeded metres away from a father and his children inside their car at Yellowstone National Park in July.

Ernie Santana and his family were visiting the Wyoming park when a vehicle in front of them stopped.

This footage shows the reason why it came to a halt - a cloud of dust in the distance was followed by the animals running past.

“We could literally feel the ground shake as they passed by us. Some were so close to our car, I had to pull in the side view mirror for fear it would get torn off," Santana said of the spectacle.

“We were worried about them hitting our rental and having to explain that to our insurance company."