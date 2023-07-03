Footage captures the moment a herd of bison charged towards a car near Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Passenger Marisah Yazbek, 29, was on a road trip to Montana her friend Alina Ezzi.

The pair from California came to a halt on the road as the family of bison charged towards their vehicle before safely passing by.

The driver, Alina, begins to panic during the incident. However, Alina remains calm as the animals make their way across the road.

Marisah said the incident "made for a perfect look at what the friendship dynamic is like between the two."