Rare white bison calf born at state park in Wyoming

A rare white bison calf was born last month at a state park in Wyoming.

The mother, a two-year-old white bison, gave birth on 16 May at Bear River State Park in Evanston.

“As the colouration is a result of a very small amount of cattle genetics mixed in rather than a fluke like albinism or leucism, it isn’t unusual that the calf is white too,” the park said.

Footage shared by the park shows mother and calf together in a pasture for calves, moms, and pregnant bison.

“Though white coats are very uncommon, we always like to make clear that these bison aren’t albino,” the park added.