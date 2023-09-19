Former detective and investigator Mark Williams-Thomas has revealed he has had two other people approach him with abuse allegations against two “high profile” celebrities.

Mr Williams-Thomas also revealed he had another person approach him with an allegation against comedian Russell Brand, when he appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

He said: “I’ve had two other people who have come to me about two other very high profile people and want to report abuse.

“This is what happens. When you get a story into the public domain, people get confidence, and as a result of that people come forward.”

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email newsdesk@independent.co.uk