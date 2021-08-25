Afghanistan citizens hoping to flee from Kabul have been forced to stand in sewage water as conditions outside the airport worsen.

Thousands remain trapped between western soldiers and the Taliban at the gates of the airport, desperate to be allowed onto an evacuation flight out of Afghanistan’s capital city.

Footage in this Veuer news report shows hundreds of people standing in a sewage-filled canal, only pulled from the area once their papers have been correctly identified.

The situation on Wednesday has been described as “as bad as it gets” by other news reports.