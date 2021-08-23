The Pentagon has admitted that it does not know how much US military equipment has fallen into the hands of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“I don’t have an exact inventory of what equipment the Afghans had at their disposal that now might be at risk,” spokesman John Kirby said during a news briefing on Monday.

“Obviously, we don’t want to see any weapons or systems to fall into hands of people that would use them in such a way to harm our interests.”

Kirby also admitted that he had “no policy solutions” to address the issue.