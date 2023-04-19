The Independent’s Editor-in-Chief Geordie Greig has joined forces with Piers Morgan to appeal to Rishi Sunak to help Afghan war heroes who served alongside British forces.

Mr Morgan suggested the prime minister’s response to our campaign, which has been backed by over 50,000 people including senior military figures and MPs, has “not been good enough”.

An Afghan war veteran, who served alongside British armed forces, is among those who have fled to the UK on small boats and is now being threatened with deportation to Rwanda.

“I hope, prime minister, you do the right thing. This man is a hero,” Mr Morgan said.

