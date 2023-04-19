The Independent’s Geordie Greig discusses Afghan war hero campaign with Piers Morgan

The Independent’s campaign calling for the UK to give refuge to Afghan war heroes who served alongside British forces was discussed on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday evening (19 April).

Senior military figures and MPs are among the 50,000 people backing the petition after we revealed the plight of an Afghan pilot, who served alongside the British army and fled to the UK on small boats, is now being threatened with deportation to Rwanda.

Editor-in-Chief Geordie Greig told TalkTV the air force lieutenant, who flew 30 combat missions against the Taliban, is a “hero”.

