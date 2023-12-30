Watch: Former Air India aircraft gets stuck under bridge in Motihari

A video circulating on Indian social media shows an aircraft wedged beneath a bridge in the city of Motihari, located in the eastern Indian state of Bihar.

Local media reports say that the decommissioned fuselage, once part of Air India, was being transported on a truck from Assam to Mumbai on 29 December.

The aircraft was later manoeuvred out from under the bridge, reportedly assisted by local truck drivers.

Last year, a truck transporting an airplane fuselage became lodged beneath the underpass of a road in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district at the Korisapadu underpass.