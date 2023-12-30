Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Bihar: Aircraft gets stuck under bridge in Motihari

03:03

Maroosha Muzaffar | 1703933546

Watch: Former Air India aircraft gets stuck under bridge in Motihari

A video circulating on Indian social media shows an aircraft wedged beneath a bridge in the city of Motihari, located in the eastern Indian state of Bihar.

Local media reports say that the decommissioned fuselage, once part of Air India, was being transported on a truck from Assam to Mumbai on 29 December.

The aircraft was later manoeuvred out from under the bridge, reportedly assisted by local truck drivers.

Last year, a truck transporting an airplane fuselage became lodged beneath the underpass of a road in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district at the Korisapadu underpass.

Up next

00:51

Dream Disney trip ends in tears as flooding cancels Eurostar trains

00:41

Thousands of torches light Edinburgh streets for Hogmanay celebrations

00:29

Watch: Thousands stranded at St Pancras as flooding causes train chaos

00:57

Shanghai landmarks disappear as thick fog engulfs city

Editor’s Picks

17:13

What TV and film to watch in 2024

03:57

Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

06:21

Earthquakes, wildfires and flooding: 2023’s biggest climate stories

03:50

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

More Editor’s Picks

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

04:11

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

05:27

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

On The Ground

05:53

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

04:53

Trapped in the care system

04:07

Anti-migrant protests rock New York

07:42

Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change

More On The Ground

06:11

Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

02:10

What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know

10:49

Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

06:38

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

More You Ask The Questions

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

More Behind The Headlines

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

10:32

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch

42:24

Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

17:49

Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’

14:02

Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch

More Binge Watch

00:49

The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war

01:35

The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series

08:06

Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?

08:47

What are the best Halloween movies of all time?

Music Box

03:57

Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

03:50

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

04:11

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

05:27

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

More Music Box

03:27

Hannah Grae delivers blistering performance of ‘I Never Say No’

03:37

Hannah Grae performs new single ‘It Could’ve Been You’ on Music Box

03:24

Singer MEGA’s stunning performance of ‘Let You Down’ for Music Box

03:13

Emeli Sandé’s intimate performance of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box

Love Lives

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

01:37

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

33:36

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

01:10

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

More Love Lives

44:28

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

00:43

Why we shouldn’t portray trans characters as ‘overly virtuous’

45:58

Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’

46:53

The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships

Travel Smart

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

More Travel Smart

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

Sport

01:48

England captain Millie Bright thought OBE letter was parking fine

00:20

Naomi Osaka practices on court as she prepares to make tennis comeback

01:11

Moyes hails ‘brilliant team performance’ as West Ham stun Arsenal

00:52

NBA star Jokic opens up on being famous: ‘I don’t like this life’

More Sport

01:13

Arteta reflects on ‘disappointing’ display as Arsenal lose to West Ham

00:50

Guardiola hails Man City’s ‘massive’ comeback victory vs Everton

00:38

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler admits he has ‘nothing to lose’

00:36

Erik ten Hag backs Rasmus Hojlund to go on Premier League scoring run

Climate

00:38

Climate activists smear paint over Gucci Christmas tree in Milan

00:55

Rare glimpse of critically endangered shark captured on camera

00:18

POV: You’re flying over the erupting Iceland volcano

01:01

Watch: Boeing 737 spins on runway as heavy storm hits Argentina

More Climate

00:23

Argentina: Deadly storm brings powerful winds to Bahia Blanca

00:27

Christmas tree sprayed orange by climate activists in Berlin

00:49

Severe flooding leaves cars stranded on South London roundabout

01:39

London protesters urge leaders to do more to tackle climate crisis

Culture

02:45

Actress Emilia Clarke thought she would die after bleed on brain

03:57

Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

00:32

Spice Girls fans will never look at hit music video ‘the same again’

01:10

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s luxury Christmas holiday to Maldives

More Culture

00:58

Dwayne Johnson wears iconic outfit in Christmas message to fans

03:50

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

01:35

Moment EastEnders actor finds out role for shock Christmas plot

00:57

Alison Hammond left speechless at This Morning’s Christmas gesture

Lifestyle

00:28

Anthony Hopkins’ New Year message as actor marks sobriety milestone

01:31

Farrier hails ‘incredible’ 2023 after videos captivate millions

01:13

Bear who spent 20 years in cage enjoys the outdoors for first time

00:55

Rare glimpse of critically endangered shark captured on camera

More Lifestyle

02:28

Taylor Swift responds to tearful mother’s video about daughter

01:30

Top Google searches of 2023 revealed

00:30

Huge interactive LED touchscreen set up in middle of New York City

01:54

Christmas saved as presents pulled from crashed car by police

Galaxy The Ripple Effect

04:23

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic

04:26

Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money

04:34

STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias

01:01

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome

More Galaxy The Ripple Effect

01:07

Simple ways to boost your money situation with Ellie Austin-Williams

01:08

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon shares how to smash workplace stereotypes

E.ON Next Power Switch

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in