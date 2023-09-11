Newsreader and presenter Alastair Stewart has shared the symptoms which first made him realise “something up there” wasn’t right as he revealed he is battling early onset vascular dementia.

Mr Stewart told GB News presenter Camilla Tominey that he had started to feel “a bit discombobulated”.

He said: “I wasn’t becoming forgetful, but things like doing up your shoelaces properly, making sure the tie was straight, and remembering the call time for your programme.”

“I then decided at my age that I might have something wrong up here. I told him my doctor I was worried I might have early onset dementia.”