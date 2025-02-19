Moment boy from isolated tribe emerged from Amazon Rainforest and asked for fire

This is the moment a young man from an isolated indigenous tribe approached a populated river community in the Amazon.

The encounter occurred at around 7pm on Wednesday in Bela Rosa, a community along the Purus River in the southwestern Amazon region.

Barefoot and wearing a small loincloth, the young man appeared calm and in good health as he waved two wooden sticks.

The villager said locals believed the man was asking for fire.

Mobile phone footage of the rare encounter showed one resident trying and failing to show the man how to use a lighter.

Funai officials arrived soon after, and after the man was served fish, he was taken to a nearby facility operated by the group.