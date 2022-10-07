Ebola outbreak: US airports to screen travellers from Uganda

All passengers travelling to the United States from Uganda through five international airports will be asked to go through "enhanced screening" following an Ebola outbreak in the east African country.

At least ten people have died following the outbreak, which is being monitored by US and UK health authorities.

The virus has no proven vaccine.

Passengers who have been in Uganda in the past three weeks will be routed into New York John F. Kennedy, Washington Dulles, Chicago O'Hare, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, and Newark Liberty international airports for screening.

