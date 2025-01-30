The husband of an American Airlines passenger recalled his last conversation with his wife before the passenger plane collided with a military helicopter in Washington DC.

The regional jet carrying 64 people collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday evening before both aircraft crashed down into the Potomac River.

"I'm just praying that somebody's pulling her out of the river right now, as we speak. That's all I can pray for, I'm just praying to God," Hamaad Raza told WUSA9.

He added that his wife was able to text him immediately before the crash.