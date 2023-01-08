Top Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prison

Ana Belén Montes, one of the highest-ranking US officials ever proven to have spied for Cuba, has been released from prison early after spending two decades behind bars.

Montes pleaded guilty in 2002 to conspiracy to commit espionage after she was accused of using her position as a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) official to leak information, including the identities of four US spies, to Havana.

The US bureau of prisons said Montes, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison at the age of 45 was released on Friday, now aged 65.

