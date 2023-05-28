Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:27
Russia’s ambassador to the UK openly defends attacks on Ukraine by shifting blame
Russia's ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, openly defended the country's attacks on Ukraine during a new appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (28 May).
As the journalist brought up recent devastation from a missile hitting a hospital, the ambassador appeared agitated.
"The problem is the shooting is going on for nine years", he said, blaming 'US weapons' as the cause of mass destruction, and denying Russian war crimes taking place.
Instead, Kelin said he had 'documentation' of crimes being committed by Ukrainian troops since the invasion began.
02:09