Andrew Tate smokes cigar while listening to Mariah Carey under house arrest

Andrew Tate has published a video of himself smoking a cigar and listening to Mariah Carey’s song “We Belong Together” while on house arrest on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking.

The former Big Brother contestant was detained in December alongside his brother Tristan and two Romanian women.

All four deny the allegations.

Tate and his brother were released from jail and placed under house arrest for 30 days from 31 March.

“I didn’t smoke a cigar or hear a single song for 93 days,” Tate said.

“Only the screams of sadness.”

