Angela Rayner introduced as soap star and DJ in Good Morning Britain mishap

Newly appointed Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Angela Rayner was mistakenly labelled as a “soap superstar” and actress and DJ in a mishap on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

The Labour MP appeared on the ITV show live from the Winning at Work Congress in Liverpool. She was quizzed by Good Morning Britain presenter Ed Balls on Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves stating there will be no renationalisation of railways and Royal Mail.

As the clip showed Ms Rayner at the conference, a news strap with the name Angela Griffin, soap superstar, actress and DJ appeared beneath her.

Susanna Reid apologised for the mishap at the end of the interview.