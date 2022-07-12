Angela Rayner admits she once ran over a dog

Angela Rayner has admitted she once ran over a dog during a game of “two truths and a lie” with Rosie Jones.

During an appearance on Dine Hard, the deputy Labour leader sat down with the comedian to reveal a number of tales.

She offered stories about once going out with a “famous, good-looking actor”, running over a dog and sneaking into nightclubs before turning 18.

When pushed on the dog story, Rayner revealed she was telling the truth and confirmed the dog was unharmed despite the incident.

