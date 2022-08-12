Anne Heche: Celebrities pay tribute to actor after death

Celebrities have paid tribute to Anne Heche, who has died at the age of 53 after sustaining injuries in a car crash.

The actor was hospitalised with a “severe anoxic brain injury” last Friday, 5 August, after her vehicle crashed into a home in Los Angeles, California.

Her family released a statement on Friday, 12 August, saying that they did not expect her to wake up from a coma.

“This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love,” Ellen DeGeneres, Heche’s ex-partner said.

