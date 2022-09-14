Funeral held for Archie Battersbee as 12-year-old laid to rest

Mourners gathered to pay their respects to Archie Battersbee as the 12-year-old was laid to rest on Tuesday, 13 September.

A funeral service was held in St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend-on-Sea, where hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their respects to the schoolboy.

Archie died following a legal battle over his life support treatment, which his family was fighting to postpone the withdrawal of.

“He was the best little boy ever, he was perfect ... he was moulding into such a perfect little man,” mother Hollie Dance said of her son during the service.

Sign up to our newsletters.