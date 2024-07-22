Google Street View image may offer clue into case of missing woman

Google Street View may offer a clue into a 25-year-old woman's disappearance in California in 2022.

Ariele Garcia was last seen leaving her Salinas, California home on September 22, 2022.

Salinas police say security footage shows her 2013 red Honda Accord leaving the apartment she shares with her mother on Roosevelt Street around 6:30 a.m.

Her car was found abandoned in Big Sur on the side of Highway 1, more than an hour from her home.

The Google image was taken some time between when the car was left on the side of the road and when investigators recovered it.