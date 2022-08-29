Supporters of Argentina’s vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner clashed with police on Saturday (August 27) after trying to reach her Buenos Aires neighbourhood to show their support.

The demonstrations come after prosecutors requested a 12-year sentence and perpetual ineligibility for Fernandez to hold public office for alleged corruption offences, which she denies.

Hundreds of protesters tore down the fences in violent clashes with police, who used water cannons to try to disperse the demonstrators.

