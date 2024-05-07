A "Croc bandit" has been identified after allegedly damaging multiple businesses in Surprise, Arizona, law enforcement said.

Richard Elizondo was charged with multiple counts of criminal damage to nine businesses on 29 April, Surprise Police Department added.

He is alleged to have committed felony criminal damage by breaking windows with a shovel in the area of Bell and Litchfield Roads.

Elizondo is alleged to have been wearing Crocs while damaging businesses, hence the nickname given to him by police.

He was driving what appeared to be a newer-model silver hatchback, officials added.