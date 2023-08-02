Independent TV
Watch: Armed Florida suspect carjacks victim while running from police
Police bodycam and helicopter footage show the moment an armed suspect takes a hostage and shoots at officers in Florida.
The video shows a suspect on the run from police, getting into a car and seemingly taking the driver hostage.
The suspect, who has been revealed as John Coker, gets out of the car and the driver speeds off.
Dade City police officers give chase and a shootout begins.
Bodycam footage shows the officers firing on Coker, who is eventually shot by one of the officers.
"This dangerous felon made deliberate choices that endangered the life of an innocent victim and the lives of several law enforcement officers," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.
Coker was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He will face a number of charges.
