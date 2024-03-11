Independent TV
Watch: Teenager raiding gun shop comes face-to-face with armed police
This is the moment a teenager raiding a Yorkshire gun shop comes face-to-face with armed police.
Firearms officer rushed to the shop in the Finningley area of Doncaster on the evening of 13 January, following reports of break in.
There, they spotted a black Honda trying to escape the industrial compound.
Using specialist tactics, they managed to block the Honda to prevent it from leaving the area before opening the door and arresting the balaclava-clad man driving the vehicle.
Kodi Singleton, 18, was pulled from the vehicle and detained by officers who then searched the Honda and found a box full of shotgun cartridges.
Singleton, of Bootham Crescent, Stainforth, was arrested and taken into custody before being charged with burglary.
He pleaded guilty to the offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 15 January and was sentenced to two years and one month in a young offenders institution at Sheffield Crown Court on 5 March.
