Arson suspect douses Oklahoma business in flammable liquid before igniting blaze

CCTV captures the moment an arson suspect ignites flammable liquid in a store starting a fire in Oklahoma.

The footage, released by Oklahoma Police Department, shows an unidentified person seemingly breaking the glass of a door to get into a business building in Oklahoma City.

The suspect makes their way around the shop floor, pouring what appears to be a flammable liquid onto the floor and several surfaces.

When finished, they start a fire on the desk in front of them and leave the building.

Police in Oklahoma are offering a cash reward to anyone who has information about this individual.