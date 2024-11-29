Esther Rantzen’s message to public on day of historic assisted dying vote

Dame Esther Rantzen has issued a message to the public and MPs on the day of the historic assisted dying vote.

MPs will today (29 November) vote over whether or not to legalize assisted dying.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Dame Esther, who has terminal cancer, said: “What is happening at the moment is compelling people to have really agonizing deaths. That memory of someone in agony with pain that no palliative care can ease becomes a tragic memory that overwhelms other happy memories for the family left behind.

“The law at the moment is a mess and it’s cruel.”