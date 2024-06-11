A witness has described the “insane” and “scary” scene that unfolded as four people were shot at a food court in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon (11 June).

Mayor Andre Dickens said on X that the shooting happened at the Peachtree Center food court.

Atlanta police said in a post that all four who were shot were alert and conscious.

One of those is believed to be the suspect, authorities added.

Officials did not immediately say who wounded the initial shooter or what prompted the shooting.

“It was insane. So many cops, so many guns, so many fire trucks, so many ambulances. It was really scary,” Amina Sam, who witnessed the shooting, said.