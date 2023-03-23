New rare and endangered giant spider species found in Australia

A new rare species of trapdoor spider has been discovered in Queensland, Australia.

Euoplos dignitas are giant golden arachnids with a body measuring approximately two inches in length, not including the legs.

They exhibit burrow-building behaviour and are known to ambush prey.

Females often appear darker as they can spend their entire lives underground.

The species is endangered due to loss of habitat from land clearing and though venomous, their bite poses no threat to humans.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.