Australian senator Sarah Hanson-Young pulls out dead salmon in parliament protest

This is the moment an Australian senator holds up a dead salmon in a plastic bag during a protest in parliament.

Green Party senator Sarah Hanson-Young held up the fish while questioning the governing Labor Party over its proposed laws protecting salmon farming on Wednesday (26 March).

The Labor government say the bill is designed to protect salmon-farming jobs, but some politicians have questioned salmon-farming practices, accusing them of polluting waterways.

Ms Hanson-Young stood up holding the dead fish as she accused the Labor party of having “sold out on your environmental credentials”.

President of the Senate Sue Lines responded by calling for her to remove "the prop" from the chamber.