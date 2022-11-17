Average energy bills to rise to £3,000 a year from April under government ‘guarantee’

Jeremy Hunt has revealed that the government’s gas and electricity support scheme will be cut during his Autumn budget.

It means average energy bills will rise to £3,000 a year next April, hitting the pockets of millions across the UK.

The chancellor said he will carry on the support plan as "one of the biggest worries for families is energy bills," but it will rise from the original £2,500 in the Spring.

He thanked Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng for their "leadership in this area," a comment that was met with laughter from MPs.

