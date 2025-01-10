Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Holly Patrick | Friday 10 January 2025 11:59 GMT

Parents of seven-week-old who suffocated in baby sling plead for stricter safety standards

The parents of a seven-week-old child who died after he suffocated in a baby sling are campaigning for stricter safety standards around their use.

James Alderman, known as Jimmy, was being breastfed in a baby carrier worn by his mother while she moved around their home.

Jimmy’s inquest heard he was in an unsafe position too far down the sling, and he collapsed after five minutes.

Resuscitation was started immediately away but he died three days later.

The coroner said there appeared to be “no advice that breastfeeding hands-free a young baby is unsafe due to the risk of suffocation”, and called for industry standards promoting the safe use of slings.

After the inquest, a Government spokesperson said: “We will ensure that the concerns raised in the coroner’s report are carefully considered and that appropriate action is taken where necessary.

“Our product safety laws demand that manufacturers make sure their products are safe and clear instructions are included on how to use them safely. If products are found to be unsafe, the Office for Product Safety and Standards has the power to take enforcement action.”

