The moment a boat sinks and screaming passengers jump into the water for safety has been captured on video.

The Bahamas ferry was on route to Blue Lagoon Island on Tuesday (14 November) for a shore excursion when it was hit by rough seas and became submerged.

A 75-year-old passenger was tragically killed.

Another passenger, Kelly Schissel has described the frightening turn of events.

She said: “We saw the water coming in and people started to sink.

“We all jumped in and it was pretty rough waves. A lot of people were just trying to stay above water.”