Drone footage shows Bakhmut devastated by Russian forces

Drone footage published by Russia’s RIA news agency on Sunday, 26 February shows extensive damage in the city of Bakhmut.

Gunshots can be heard in the footage.

The city has been the scene of multiple fierce battles between the Ukrainian army and the Russian military.

The months-long struggle for Bakhmut, where roughly 5,000 residents remain, has seen some of the bloodiest combat during Russia’s brutal invasion.

Bakhmut was home to 70,000 people before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

