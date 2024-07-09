Two brothers who went missing on a remote Bali volcano have revealed how Bear Grylls saved their lives.

GB News presenter Katherine Forster’s sons Matthew, 22, and Andrew, 18, had been hiking up the remote volcano when they suddenly lost contact with those they were traveling with.

After 40 hours, they were eventually located and rescued by rescue teams.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (9 July), the brothers opened up about their horrific ordeal and revealed how watching Bear Grylls videos saved their lives.

In a video message, the British former SAS trooper praised Matthew and Andrew for their quick-thinking.