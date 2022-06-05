At least 40 killed in fire at Bangladesh container depot

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a fire and explosion at a container depot in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening (4 June) and parts of the depot were still burning on Sunday.

Chittagong civil surgeon Mohammed Elias Hossain told Reuters that the injured included emergency service workers such as firefighters and police officers.

Chemicals are thought to have been stored in the containers.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.