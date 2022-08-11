Gunman demanding savings takes Beirut bank staff hostage

An armed suspect has taken staff hostage after a bank in Lebanon refused his attempt to withdraw his own money from a savings account.

Al Jazeera reports that the man, equipped with a shotgun, was threatening to burn down the building if he was not given access to his money.

Since 2009, some banks in the country have implemented limits on foreign currency assets.

A negotiator representing the government was deployed to make contact with the man.

