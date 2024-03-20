Crowds flock to see Banksy tree mural defaced with white paint

Banksy fans have branded the defacing of the artist’s new tree mural in north London “wanton vandalism”, but said they did not believe it had ruined the piece.

Two streaks of white paint appeared on the green artwork on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park on Wednesday morning (20 March).

Islington Council said it had arranged “temporary measures” including installing fencing and regular visits from Park Patrol officers to manage crowds and help protect the artwork.

Despite the white paint, visitors have continued to flock to see the mural, crowding the pavement and climbing on nearby walls to take photographs and selfies.