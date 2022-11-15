Losing 2016 election to Donald Trump ‘still hurts’, says Michelle Obama

Democrats losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump “still hurts,” Michelle Obama has said.

The former first lady admitted that the US electorate’s decision to replace her husband, Barack Obama, with Mr Trump had made her question if his time in office had mattered.

“But then I look around when there is more clarity… and think more rationally, I think well… today there’s a whole world of young people who are thinking differently about themselves because of the work that we’ve done,” Ms Obama told BBC Breakfast.

