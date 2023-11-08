BBC’s George Alagiah remembered in emotional tribute: ‘Life is a gift’

A moving video and musical tribute to late news presenter George Alagiah has been shared by his BBC colleague at a memorial service in London.

Mr Alagiah died in July at the age of 67, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Steve Rosenberg, Russia Editor for BBC News, played an emotive four-minute piano piece during a memorial service on Tuesday, accompanied by a video montage of Alagiah.

The video showed clips of him in the BBC studio and reporting, as well as an interview of him reflecting on his life, including his childhood, meeting his wife, and raising their children.