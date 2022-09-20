Culture secretary hints at scrapping BBC license fee

Michelle Donelan has said she will review whether the BBC can remain under its current model of being primarily funded by a license fee.

The culture secretary admitted that she is a “long-term sceptic” of the license fee, and said that she would be reviewing evidence around the license fee model in the coming weeks.

“We do need to make sure the BBC is sustainable in the long term and when we have other platforms... it does throw into question whether the BBC can remain under its current model and continue to flourish,” Ms Donelan said.

Sign up to our newsletters.