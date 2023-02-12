Poland fears ‘act of aggression’ could be carried out against them, president says

Poland fears that an “act of aggression” could be carried out again, the country’s president Andrzej Duda has said.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg in an interview broadcast on Sunday, 12 February, Mr Duda addressed the missile strike that killed two people on a farm in Poland close to the western border with Ukraine.

Initial findings by US officials suggested that the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.

“We do fear that some kind of an act of aggression [or] provocation, could be carried out,” Mr Duda said.

