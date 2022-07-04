Huge fire tears through block of flats in Bedford after 'major gas explosion'

A major incident has been declared after an “explosion” at a block of flats in Bedford.

Footage captures the blaze tearing through the flats’ roof surrounded by black plumes.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the Redwood Grove area of the town after residents reportedly heard a “loud boom” around 9:30 am today (4 June).

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at a major gas explosion on Redwood Grove, Bedford.

“Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.”

