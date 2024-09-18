Watch: Moment of explosion in Beirut one day after pagers detonate

The moment explosions rang out in Beirut on Wednesday, 18 September, during a funeral procession for a person who was killed when pagers detonated the previous day, was captured on video.

Lebanon’s health ministry says at least nine people were killed and 300 were wounded.

It comes a day after at least 12 people – including two children – were killed and thousands wounded after electronic pagers belonging to Hezbollah simultaneously exploded in Lebanon and Syria.

Reports emerged that hand-held walkie-talkie devices detonated one day after the pager blasts.