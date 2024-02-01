Protesting farmers light fires and throw flares outside European Parliament building

Farmers lit fires outside the European Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday 1 February as a part of ongoing protests over excessive costs, rules and bureaucracy.

The complaints were set to be heard by EU leaders at a summit later in the day, in a venue separate from where the protest was taking place.

Demonstrators were seen lighting hay on fire, as firefighters attempted to douse the flames.

It came after farmers had entered the Belgian capital riding heavy tractors in the early hours of the morning - the culmination of weeks of protests around the bloc.